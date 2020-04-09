Townsend & Associates Inc Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Townsend & Associates Inc grew its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,815 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Townsend & Associates Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000.

NYSEARCA:IWR traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $47.53. 5,350,223 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,416,321. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.84 and its 200-day moving average is $55.95. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $36.03 and a twelve month high of $62.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.266 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a boost from iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

