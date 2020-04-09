Tratin Hits One Day Trading Volume of $30.00 (TRAT)

Tratin (CURRENCY:TRAT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 9th. Tratin has a total market capitalization of $16.81 million and $30.00 worth of Tratin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Tratin has traded up 13.8% against the dollar. One Tratin token can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bitibu and EtherFlyer.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053566 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0531 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.55 or 0.04680178 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00067058 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037309 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005717 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013704 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008927 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003333 BTC.

Tratin Token Profile

TRAT is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2018. Tratin’s total supply is 144,287,391,827 tokens and its circulating supply is 112,002,966,735 tokens. Tratin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tratin is tratin.io.

Buying and Selling Tratin

Tratin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherFlyer and Bitibu. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tratin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tratin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tratin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

