Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-six analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have given a hold recommendation, thirteen have given a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $178.10.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $201.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Citigroup upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Union Pacific from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $139.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $149.35. 294,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,415,175. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.61 billion, a PE ratio of 17.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50 day moving average is $148.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Union Pacific has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $188.96.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The railroad operator reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.01). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.86% and a net margin of 27.27%. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 earnings per share. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific will post 8.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.30%.

In other Union Pacific news, Director William J. Delaney III bought 15,000 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $138.20 per share, for a total transaction of $2,073,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,764,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jennifer L. Hamann sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total transaction of $183,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,406,573. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hi Line Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,622,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 111,370 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $20,135,000 after acquiring an additional 17,565 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the third quarter valued at approximately $15,388,000. Fernwood Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 16,317 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $2,950,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. raised its holdings in Union Pacific by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,042 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

