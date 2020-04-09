United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Rating Reiterated by Bank of America

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 46.81% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Vertical Research began coverage on United Technologies in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of United Technologies in a research report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on United Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.20.

Get United Technologies alerts:

Shares of RTX traded up $2.09 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $64.71. The company had a trading volume of 24,273,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,596,835. United Technologies has a 52-week low of $48.05 and a 52-week high of $158.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $50.03 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.42.

United Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.10. United Technologies had a return on equity of 16.60% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $19.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion.

About United Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation provides technology products and services to the building systems and aerospace industries worldwide. It offers passenger and freight elevators, escalators, and moving walkways; modernization products to upgrade elevators and escalators; and maintenance and repair services.

Further Reading: What is a Futures Contract?

Receive News & Ratings for United Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.