United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) is Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. decreased its position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR) by 14.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 133,923 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 23,293 shares during the period. United Therapeutics accounts for approximately 3.9% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. owned 0.31% of United Therapeutics worth $12,699,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,945,000 after purchasing an additional 12,087 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,876,049 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $149,615,000 after buying an additional 38,132 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 137.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 6,598 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new position in United Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,458,000. Finally, Alpha Windward LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 4,012.7% in the 4th quarter. Alpha Windward LLC now owns 5,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 5,377 shares during the period. 93.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Richard Giltner sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.75, for a total transaction of $458,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,812.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 8.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:UTHR traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $95.87. 453,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 619,267. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.18. United Therapeutics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $74.31 and a fifty-two week high of $116.98. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of -39.13 and a beta of 0.78.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.27). United Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 4.03% and a negative net margin of 7.21%. The company had revenue of $311.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $357.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. United Therapeutics’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 10.61 EPS for the current year.

UTHR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $115.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $116.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $124.09.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's commercial therapies include Remodulin, an infused formulation of the prostacyclin analogue treprostinil for subcutaneous and intravenous administration to diminish symptoms associated with exercise in pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) patients; Tyvaso, an inhaled formulation of treprostinil to enhace the exercise ability in PAH patients; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil to enhance the exercise capacity in PAH patients; Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients; and Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating neuroblastoma.

