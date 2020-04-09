UnlimitedIP Price Tops $0.0041 on Major Exchanges (UIP)

UnlimitedIP (CURRENCY:UIP) traded 0.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 9th. Over the last seven days, UnlimitedIP has traded 19.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. UnlimitedIP has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and $254,316.00 worth of UnlimitedIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UnlimitedIP token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC on exchanges including LBank, Allcoin, BigONE and OTCBTC.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002725 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013705 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $215.69 or 0.02963705 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206343 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049209 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00045871 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0520 or 0.00000714 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP’s total supply is 2,839,985,525 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,236,152,840 tokens. The official website for UnlimitedIP is www.unlimitedip.io. UnlimitedIP’s official Twitter account is @IPStock_ips.

Buying and Selling UnlimitedIP

UnlimitedIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, BigONE, HADAX, LBank and OTCBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UnlimitedIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade UnlimitedIP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy UnlimitedIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

