Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) Holdings Cut by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN) by 22.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 900,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255,714 shares during the quarter. Urogen Pharma comprises approximately 7.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest position. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 4.31% of Urogen Pharma worth $16,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Urogen Pharma by 284.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 222,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after acquiring an additional 164,222 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Urogen Pharma by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 834,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,663,000 after purchasing an additional 154,007 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Urogen Pharma by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 588,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,728,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Urogen Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,058,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Urogen Pharma by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 669,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,339,000 after purchasing an additional 29,974 shares during the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Urogen Pharma alerts:

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Urogen Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urogen Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. National Securities assumed coverage on shares of Urogen Pharma in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Urogen Pharma from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Urogen Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.43.

NASDAQ:URGN traded up $1.25 on Thursday, hitting $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 144,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 191,225. The stock has a market cap of $432.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.17 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.20. Urogen Pharma Ltd has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $39.97.

Urogen Pharma (NASDAQ:URGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported ($1.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.16). Analysts forecast that Urogen Pharma Ltd will post -5.91 EPS for the current year.

About Urogen Pharma

UroGen Pharma Ltd., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel therapies for urological pathologies. The company's lead product candidates, UGN-101 and UGN-102 are proprietary formulations of the chemotherapy drug mitomycin, a generic drug, which is currently used off-label for urothelial cancer treatment in a water-based formulation as an adjuvant or supplemental in post-surgery therapy.

Recommended Story: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding URGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Urogen Pharma Ltd (NASDAQ:URGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Urogen Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urogen Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.