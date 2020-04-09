Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by FLC Capital Advisors

FLC Capital Advisors reduced its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,995 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,503 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of FLC Capital Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. FLC Capital Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $5,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. West Oak Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $41,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $111.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,581,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,389,002. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $87.71 and a fifty-two week high of $130.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.85.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

