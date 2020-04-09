Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 6th Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 11.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 965,784 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 97,456 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for 5.2% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.05% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $32,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,834,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.22. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $28.46 and a one year high of $44.67.

