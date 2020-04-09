Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Holdings Raised by Ritholtz Wealth Management

Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 4.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 866,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,289 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF accounts for approximately 6.0% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.37% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $37,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VGK. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000.

Shares of VGK stock traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $45.36. 5,998,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,011,691. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a 200 day moving average of $54.14. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $36.29 and a 52-week high of $59.09.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

