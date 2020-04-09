Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) is McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

McMahon Financial Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 44.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,667 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 24,743 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Information Technology ETF makes up 6.3% of McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. McMahon Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $6,495,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RPG Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. CNB Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

VGT stock traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $224.88. 1,711,544 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,047. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $179.45 and a fifty-two week high of $273.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $224.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $234.26.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

