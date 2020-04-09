Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) is Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s 4th Largest Position

Verus Financial Partners Inc. decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 291,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,494 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for approximately 8.1% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned 1.28% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $26,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schwab Charitable Fund grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund now owns 10,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,140,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $678,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,510,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.90. 291,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 246,074. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $77.64 and a twelve month high of $118.49. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.46 and a 200-day moving average of $106.18.

