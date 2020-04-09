Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) is Ritholtz Wealth Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Ritholtz Wealth Management cut its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,838 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,223 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 8.9% of Ritholtz Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Ritholtz Wealth Management owned 0.25% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $55,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Interstate Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. TFO TDC LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded up $0.43 on Thursday, reaching $82.57. 2,601,124 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,162,508. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $82.80. The business’s 50-day moving average is $81.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.96.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.