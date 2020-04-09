Veil (VEIL) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.35 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Veil has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and approximately $183,605.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Veil coin can currently be bought for $0.0211 or 0.00000290 BTC on popular exchanges including Graviex and VINEX Network. In the last week, Veil has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Veil alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013734 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 42.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $213.89 or 0.02939469 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00206336 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049233 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.31 or 0.00045530 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil’s total supply is 72,978,563 coins and its circulating supply is 64,137,634 coins. The official website for Veil is veil-project.com. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil.

Buying and Selling Veil

Veil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: VINEX Network and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Veil using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Veil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Veil and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.