VeriCoin (VRC) Price Up 6.2% This Week

VeriCoin (CURRENCY:VRC) traded down 0.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. VeriCoin has a total market cap of $747,745.31 and $1,189.00 worth of VeriCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One VeriCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0229 or 0.00000315 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Bleutrade, CoinEgg, Livecoin and Poloniex. During the last seven days, VeriCoin has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00035699 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.14 or 0.00056907 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 29% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000713 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7,298.90 or 1.00288788 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 35.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000963 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00065423 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 35.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000094 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

VeriCoin Coin Profile

VRC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 7th, 2014. VeriCoin’s total supply is 32,624,207 coins. VeriCoin’s official message board is www.vericoinforums.com. The Reddit community for VeriCoin is /r/vericoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. VeriCoin’s official website is www.vericoin.info. VeriCoin’s official Twitter account is @VeriCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

VeriCoin Coin Trading

VeriCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Poloniex, Livecoin, Cryptopia, Upbit, Bittrex, Bleutrade and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as VeriCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VeriCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase VeriCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

