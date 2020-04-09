Verity & Verity LLC Acquires 2,185 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Verity & Verity LLC increased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,135 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,185 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.0% of Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVX. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth about $16,676,410,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,565,385,000. State Street Corp boosted its position in Chevron by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 114,141,035 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $13,755,136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,659,702 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in Chevron by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 32,580,587 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,926,286,000 after acquiring an additional 1,429,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 11,524.8% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,399,163 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,614,000 after acquiring an additional 1,387,127 shares in the last quarter. 66.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen cut their price objective on Chevron from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Chevron from $103.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Chevron from $137.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Chevron from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.15.

In other Chevron news, Director John Frank acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.59 per share, for a total transaction of $96,590.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,114 shares in the company, valued at $493,961.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CVX stock traded up $1.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $87.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,063,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,648,620. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $152.07 billion, a PE ratio of 57.88 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $84.21 and a 200 day moving average of $108.65. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $51.60 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were paid a dividend of $1.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 82.30%.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

