Verus Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 857.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,490 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 122,233 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 3.7% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned about 0.12% of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF worth $12,120,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VBR traded up $4.24 on Thursday, reaching $97.79. The stock had a trading volume of 1,214,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 898,673. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $104.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $126.16. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $139.41.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

