Verus Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 74,270 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 553.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,689 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,270 shares during the period. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up 2.0% of Verus Financial Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Verus Financial Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of iShares Select Dividend ETF worth $6,449,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $81.16. 1,762,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,216,114. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $61.89 and a 52 week high of $107.36. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $98.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.9467 per share. This is a positive change from iShares Select Dividend ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $3.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.67%.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

