Viridian Ria LLC Sells 2,733 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Viridian Ria LLC decreased its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,733 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Growth ETF comprises 4.5% of Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $10,005,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded up $1.70 during trading on Thursday, reaching $167.74. 2,252,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,539,087. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $133.57 and a 52-week high of $202.18. The company has a 50-day moving average of $166.96 and a 200-day moving average of $175.62.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

