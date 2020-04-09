Viridian Ria LLC Sells 294 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Viridian Ria LLC lessened its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,247 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Netflix makes up about 0.7% of Viridian Ria LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Viridian Ria LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $1,595,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Netflix by 1,361.5% in the 1st quarter. Polaris Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 9,485 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,562,000 after purchasing an additional 8,836 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 1st quarter worth $183,000. Nadler Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Netflix by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,766 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $663,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 761 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 50.9% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Netflix alerts:

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 1,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.75, for a total value of $704,094.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Reed Hastings sold 83,692 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $336.61, for a total value of $28,171,564.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 83,692 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,171,564.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 220,560 shares of company stock worth $79,422,333. 4.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX stock traded down $0.31 during trading on Thursday, hitting $370.81. 7,704,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,707,204. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $359.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $323.22. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $252.28 and a 52-week high of $393.52.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.78. The company had revenue of $5.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.45 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 28.45% and a net margin of 9.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current year.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $415.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Netflix from $188.00 to $173.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Netflix from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $430.00 price objective on Netflix and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.22.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides Internet entertainment services. The company operates in three segments: Domestic streaming, International streaming, and Domestic DVD. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Story: Overbought

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.