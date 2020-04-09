Visa Inc (NYSE:V) is Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc. lowered its holdings in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 176,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 9,454 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.0% of Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gillespie Robinson & Grimm Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $28,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of V. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the third quarter worth $26,576,000. Colony Group LLC increased its position in Visa by 11.4% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 57,938 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $9,966,000 after acquiring an additional 5,913 shares during the last quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter valued at $444,000. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Visa by 1.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 3,388,031 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $582,775,000 after acquiring an additional 64,704 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voya Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in Visa by 4.0% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 148,592 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $25,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $174.10. The stock had a trading volume of 616,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,157,960. Visa Inc has a 1 year low of $133.93 and a 1 year high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $174.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.41. The company has a market cap of $330.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46. Visa had a return on equity of 43.15% and a net margin of 52.60%. The business had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Visa Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.40, for a total value of $1,129,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,090 shares in the company, valued at $22,933,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock worth $7,619,389. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

V has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stephens cut their price target on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Visa from $166.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.74.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

