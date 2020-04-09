Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for T. Rowe Price Group (TROW)

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ: TROW) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/9/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $110.00 to $108.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/8/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $121.00 to $105.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/7/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $137.00 to $100.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

3/24/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $84.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $120.00.

3/23/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Corp from $118.00 to $98.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/18/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $127.00 to $110.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

3/17/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/16/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from 152.00 to 119.00.

3/13/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $142.00 to $121.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $118.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of T. Rowe Price have outperformed the industry, over the past six months. Also, the company has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters. The company's planned strategic initiatives, including investment in technology and advisory services, strengthening distribution platform, introduction of products, will likely stoke long-term growth. Further, organic growth is a key strength for the company, as reflected by revenue growth story. Additionally, the company remains debt free with sufficient liquidity. Also, steady capital deployment activities are impressive. However, rising expenses, stretched valuation and the regulatory pressure across the investment-management industry are key concerns. Notably, management expects 2020 non-GAAP operating expenses to be up 6-9%.”

3/10/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/5/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $130.00 to $127.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

2/20/2020 – T. Rowe Price Group had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank AG from $129.00 to $130.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $105.16. 1,767,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,788,483. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.78. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $119.43. The company has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.11. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 12-month low of $82.51 and a 12-month high of $139.82.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 29.45% and a net margin of 37.69%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 7.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 44.61%.

In related news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total value of $7,837,794.98. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,508 shares in the company, valued at $55,073,855.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TROW. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.4% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 9,139 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 47.8% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 35,996 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 11,637 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 27,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,177,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 50,300 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $5,747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 36.0% during the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,128 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

