WhiteCoin (XWC) Market Cap Achieves $6.77 Million

WhiteCoin (CURRENCY:XWC) traded up 61.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One WhiteCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0270 or 0.00000372 BTC on exchanges including ZB.COM, Cryptopia, EXX and Bittrex. In the last week, WhiteCoin has traded down 65.4% against the dollar. WhiteCoin has a market cap of $6.77 million and approximately $63,905.00 worth of WhiteCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00012232 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000015 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin (TX) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000035 BTC.

WhiteCoin Coin Profile

WhiteCoin (CRYPTO:XWC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 13th, 2014. WhiteCoin’s total supply is 250,183,629 coins. WhiteCoin’s official website is whitecoin.info. WhiteCoin’s official Twitter account is @whitecoiner and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for WhiteCoin is /r/whitecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bootstrap: bootstrap.dat allows a new Whitecoin client (not synced) to rapidly import the initial blocks from a local file instead of slowly downloading blocks from random peers. This significantly reduces the time it takes to get a client synced with the current blockchain. WhiteOS: WhiteOS is a custom, optimized and hardened Ubuntu environment. It can be installed in any computer and it provides bulit in anonymity. POS starts after Block: 10000 “

WhiteCoin Coin Trading

WhiteCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, ZB.COM, FreiExchange, Cryptopia, LBank and EXX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WhiteCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade WhiteCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WhiteCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

