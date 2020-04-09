Wildcat Capital Management LLC Buys 12,000 Shares of Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Goosehead Insurance Inc (NASDAQ:GSHD) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 189,478 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Goosehead Insurance makes up 3.9% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.52% of Goosehead Insurance worth $8,456,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 691.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,751,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,278,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530,493 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 763,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,361,000 after acquiring an additional 234,230 shares during the last quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Goosehead Insurance by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 555,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,561,000 after acquiring an additional 98,485 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 257,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,931,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management lifted its position in Goosehead Insurance by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 249,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,563,000 after purchasing an additional 88,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Goosehead Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Goosehead Insurance in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Goosehead Insurance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.60.

In related news, COO Michael C. Colby sold 11,009 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.75, for a total value of $503,661.75. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 807,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,921,348. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Robyn Mary Elizabeth Jones sold 31,510 shares of Goosehead Insurance stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.52, for a total value of $1,402,825.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 747,890 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,296,062.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 545,097 shares of company stock worth $26,093,967 in the last quarter. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GSHD traded up $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $41.98. 347,900 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 194,684. Goosehead Insurance Inc has a one year low of $25.74 and a one year high of $63.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 107.64, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.64.

Goosehead Insurance (NASDAQ:GSHD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Goosehead Insurance had a negative return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of $23.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.22 million. Equities analysts expect that Goosehead Insurance Inc will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Goosehead Insurance, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Goosehead Financial, LLC that provides personal lines insurance agency services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Corporate Channel and Franchise Channel. It offers various insurance products, including homeowner's insurance; auto insurance; other personal lines products, such as flood, wind, and earthquake insurance; excess liability or umbrella insurance; specialty lines insurance comprising motorcycle, recreational vehicle, and other insurance; commercial lines insurance consisting of general liability, property, and auto insurance for small businesses; and life insurance.

