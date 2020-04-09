Wildcat Capital Management LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY)

Wildcat Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:MGY) by 29.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 604,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 250,000 shares during the quarter. Magnolia Oil & Gas comprises about 1.1% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned about 0.24% of Magnolia Oil & Gas worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,223,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,779,000 after acquiring an additional 336,916 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,191,000. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 157,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,748,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $397,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 29.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 808,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,979,000 after buying an additional 183,044 shares during the last quarter. 72.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen acquired 201,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.42 per share, for a total transaction of $1,491,420.00. Corporate insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGY traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $4.47. The company had a trading volume of 2,305,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,079,941. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 2.14. Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp has a 12-month low of $3.23 and a 12-month high of $14.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $229.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.94 million. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a return on equity of 1.84% and a net margin of 5.36%. Research analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Barclays cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Northland Securities cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Piper Sandler cut Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Magnolia Oil & Gas currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.78.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the business of acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company has oil and natural gas properties located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas primarily comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

