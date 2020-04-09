YOU COIN (YOU) One Day Trading Volume Hits $10.79 Million

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 9th. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded down 12% against the dollar. One YOU COIN token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0288 or 0.00000396 BTC on major exchanges. YOU COIN has a total market capitalization of $16.03 million and approximately $10.79 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002720 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013729 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $214.35 or 0.02948492 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.98 or 0.00206037 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00049109 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045775 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000185 BTC.

YOU COIN Token Profile

YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 tokens. YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc.

Buying and Selling YOU COIN

YOU COIN can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YOU COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.