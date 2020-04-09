Zap (ZAP) Hits One Day Volume of $31,679.00

Zap (CURRENCY:ZAP) traded down 7.8% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. In the last seven days, Zap has traded 6.6% lower against the dollar. Zap has a total market capitalization of $437,082.58 and approximately $31,679.00 worth of Zap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zap token can currently be bought for about $0.0033 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and HitBTC.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00053573 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0530 or 0.00000728 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $348.00 or 0.04782299 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.88 or 0.00067099 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00037306 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005716 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013675 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00008926 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003324 BTC.

Zap Profile

ZAP is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2017. Zap’s total supply is 520,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,534,257 tokens. Zap’s official Twitter account is @ZapOracles and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Zap is /r/ZapStore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zap is www.zap.org.

Buying and Selling Zap

Zap can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zap using one of the exchanges listed above.

