Zebi Tops One Day Trading Volume of $81.00 (ZCO)

Zebi (CURRENCY:ZCO) traded down 48.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. One Zebi token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, Koinex, Liquid and DDEX. During the last seven days, Zebi has traded 58.8% lower against the US dollar. Zebi has a total market cap of $173,604.00 and $81.00 worth of Zebi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.02961914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zebi

Zebi’s launch date was February 5th, 2018. Zebi’s total supply is 450,099,287 tokens and its circulating supply is 135,475,421 tokens. Zebi’s official website is www.zebi.io. Zebi’s official Twitter account is @ZebidataIndia and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Zebi Token Trading

Zebi can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, IDEX, Liquid, LATOKEN, DDEX, Hotbit and Koinex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zebi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zebi should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Zebi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

