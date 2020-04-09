Zetacoin (ZET) Price Hits $0.0005 on Exchanges

Zetacoin (CURRENCY:ZET) traded down 18.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 9th. Zetacoin has a total market capitalization of $82,222.82 and $4,062.00 worth of Zetacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zetacoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia, Novaexchange, CoinEgg and YoBit. Over the last week, Zetacoin has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7,277.88 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $257.94 or 0.03544166 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002335 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00764601 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005757 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00012666 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000574 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0182 or 0.00000251 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Zetacoin Coin Profile

ZET is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 24th, 2013. Zetacoin’s total supply is 171,448,710 coins. The Reddit community for Zetacoin is /r/Zetacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Zetacoin is www.zetac.org. Zetacoin’s official Twitter account is @zetacoins and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Zetacoin

Zetacoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Cryptopia, YoBit and Novaexchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zetacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zetacoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zetacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

