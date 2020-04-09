Zeusshield Reaches Market Capitalization of $189,376.22 (ZSC)

Zeusshield (CURRENCY:ZSC) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. Zeusshield has a total market capitalization of $189,376.22 and approximately $18,895.00 worth of Zeusshield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Zeusshield token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including LBank, Gate.io and HitBTC. In the last seven days, Zeusshield has traded 20.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00002716 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013701 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded 34.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $215.53 or 0.02961914 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.02 or 0.00206450 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.58 or 0.00049258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00045753 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000712 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000185 BTC.

About Zeusshield

Zeusshield was first traded on September 19th, 2017. Zeusshield’s total supply is 5,642,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,169,566,883 tokens. Zeusshield’s official Twitter account is @zeusshield and its Facebook page is accessible here. Zeusshield’s official website is zsc.io.

Buying and Selling Zeusshield

Zeusshield can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Gate.io, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zeusshield directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zeusshield should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zeusshield using one of the exchanges listed above.

