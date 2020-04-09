Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) Shares Sold by Wildcat Capital Management LLC

Wildcat Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications Inc (NASDAQ:ZM) by 81.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 214,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 925,505 shares during the period. Zoom Video Communications accounts for about 14.3% of Wildcat Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Wildcat Capital Management LLC owned 0.08% of Zoom Video Communications worth $31,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 4,344.4% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 466.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 160.3% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. 22.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $6.70 on Thursday, hitting $124.51. 15,481,162 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,652,740. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.74 billion and a PE ratio of 1,556.57. Zoom Video Communications Inc has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $164.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.09.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.16. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 3.30%. The firm had revenue of $188.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.88 million. Zoom Video Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications Inc will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZM shares. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a report on Monday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zoom Video Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson started coverage on Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $103.53.

In related news, CMO Janine Pelosi sold 190,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.07, for a total transaction of $30,180,305.10. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 191,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,290,005.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 130,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.89, for a total transaction of $14,719,162.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 959,932 shares of company stock worth $107,659,997.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides a video-first communications platform that changes how people interact primarily in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It connects people through frictionless video, voice, chat, and content sharing. The company's cloud-native platform enables face-to-face video experiences and connects users across various devices and locations in a single meeting.

