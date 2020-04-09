ZUM TOKEN 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $47.00 (ZUM)

ZUM TOKEN (CURRENCY:ZUM) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 9th. ZUM TOKEN has a market cap of $189,299.75 and approximately $47.00 worth of ZUM TOKEN was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, ZUM TOKEN has traded 0.2% lower against the US dollar. One ZUM TOKEN token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges including Mercatox and Paritex.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58.48 or 0.00803728 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00005751 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 15.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002588 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001445 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001977 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000089 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000059 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN Profile

ZUM is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 11th, 2019. ZUM TOKEN’s total supply is 95,859,048,519 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,859,048,519 tokens. ZUM TOKEN’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for ZUM TOKEN is zum-token.com. ZUM TOKEN’s official message board is medium.com/@tournamenttoken.

ZUM TOKEN Token Trading

ZUM TOKEN can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Mercatox and Paritex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUM TOKEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZUM TOKEN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ZUM TOKEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

