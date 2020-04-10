-$0.01 EPS Expected for American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.01) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for American Eagle Outfitters’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.27) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. American Eagle Outfitters reported earnings per share of $0.24 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 104.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that American Eagle Outfitters will report full year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.45 to $1.50. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.86 to $1.58. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for American Eagle Outfitters.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 20.31% and a net margin of 4.44%. American Eagle Outfitters’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on AEO. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of American Eagle Outfitters in a report on Wednesday. Wedbush raised American Eagle Outfitters from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine cut American Eagle Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.53.

AEO traded up $0.26 on Friday, reaching $9.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,143,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,918,181. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.30. American Eagle Outfitters has a 1 year low of $6.62 and a 1 year high of $24.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is $10.27 and its 200 day moving average is $13.86.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.1375 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. American Eagle Outfitters’s payout ratio is currently 37.16%.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $480,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,803.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noel Joseph Spiegel acquired 10,000 shares of American Eagle Outfitters stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $9.70 per share, with a total value of $97,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEO. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $34,245,000. NWQ Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Eagle Outfitters in the fourth quarter valued at $16,437,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 6,475,731 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $95,193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,654 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $47,726,000 after purchasing an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,378,827 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $49,669,000 after purchasing an additional 863,418 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.85% of the company’s stock.

American Eagle Outfitters Company Profile

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company also provides jeans, and other apparel and accessories for men and women; and intimates, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

