-$0.04 EPS Expected for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.04) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for Continental Resources’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.33) to $0.09. Continental Resources reported earnings per share of $0.58 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 106.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Continental Resources will report full year earnings of ($1.12) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.52) to $1.57. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.71) to $1.54. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Continental Resources.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.03. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CLR. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of Continental Resources in a research note on Wednesday. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Continental Resources from $41.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $38.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.85.

Shares of NYSE CLR traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 20,285,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,512,936. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.90. Continental Resources has a 12 month low of $6.90 and a 12 month high of $52.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 2.61.

In other Continental Resources news, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.30 per share, with a total value of $30,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy Garth Taylor purchased 13,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.60 per share, with a total value of $101,733.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 156,086 shares of company stock valued at $1,476,205. Company insiders own 77.03% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLR. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 138.4% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 842,672 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $25,946,000 after acquiring an additional 489,142 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Continental Resources by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,612,757 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $111,237,000 after acquiring an additional 400,341 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $719,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Continental Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,412,000. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC raised its position in Continental Resources by 155.5% during the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 20,044 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $612,000 after purchasing an additional 12,199 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

