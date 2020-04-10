-$0.07 EPS Expected for Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings per share of ($0.07) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.02) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.62) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 88.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.26) to ($0.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.18) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.17). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.01). Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative return on equity of 44.03% and a negative net margin of 87.45%. The firm had revenue of $29.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.02 million.

Several analysts have commented on CTT shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Catchmark Timber Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Shares of Catchmark Timber Trust stock traded up $0.94 on Friday, hitting $7.60. 344,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 360,150. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.70 million, a PE ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 1.34. Catchmark Timber Trust has a one year low of $5.13 and a one year high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 2.23 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Catchmark Timber Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -26.34%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 993,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,606,000 after buying an additional 15,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 243.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 13,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 9,831 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 80.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 23,090 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Catchmark Timber Trust by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 530,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,082,000 after buying an additional 30,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. increased its holdings in Catchmark Timber Trust by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. now owns 576,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,613,000 after purchasing an additional 29,890 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.13% of the company’s stock.

About Catchmark Timber Trust

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

Earnings History and Estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

