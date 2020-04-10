-$0.29 Earnings Per Share Expected for Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) will report earnings per share of ($0.29) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Zumiez’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.81) to $0.05. Zumiez reported earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1,066.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Zumiez will report full year earnings of $1.94 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $2.66. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $2.56 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Zumiez.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.12. Zumiez had a return on equity of 15.82% and a net margin of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $328.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $325.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZUMZ. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Zumiez from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Zumiez from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 13th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. BidaskClub raised Zumiez from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Zumiez from $33.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.29.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Zumiez by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 31,099 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $985,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Zumiez by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 25,840 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Zumiez during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in Zumiez by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 39,400 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Zumiez by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 23,748 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $820,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228 shares in the last quarter. 81.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.88. The stock had a trading volume of 532,887 shares, compared to its average volume of 651,485. Zumiez has a 12-month low of $13.13 and a 12-month high of $35.68. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $564.72 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.79.

About Zumiez

Zumiez Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. Its hardgoods include skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment. As of September 1, 2018, the company operated 703 stores, including 610 stores in the United States, 50 stores in Canada, 36 stores in Europe, and 7 stores in Australia under the names of Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times.

