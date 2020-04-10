$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Get Acadia Realty Trust alerts:

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AKR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,975. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.