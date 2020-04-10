$0.34 Earnings Per Share Expected for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) This Quarter

Posted by on Apr 10th, 2020 // No Comments

Brokerages expect that Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) will announce earnings of $0.34 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Acadia Realty Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.38 and the lowest is $0.30. Acadia Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.8%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, April 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that Acadia Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.29 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.21 to $1.39. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $1.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Acadia Realty Trust.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $77.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.46 million. Acadia Realty Trust had a return on equity of 2.45% and a net margin of 17.82%. Acadia Realty Trust’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.36 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AKR. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Acadia Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine downgraded Acadia Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Acadia Realty Trust from $29.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, VP Joseph Napolitano sold 1,447 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total value of $36,030.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 13,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $347,305.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Wendy W. Luscombe sold 6,926 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total transaction of $177,374.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 1,211.6% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 6,112 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,646 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $268,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 14,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE AKR traded up $1.67 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,240,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,410,975. Acadia Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.05 and a fifty-two week high of $29.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.11 and its 200 day moving average is $24.61.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.95%. Acadia Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 82.27%.

About Acadia Realty Trust

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual – Core and Fund – operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic urban and street-retail corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Featured Article: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acadia Realty Trust (AKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Receive News & Ratings for Acadia Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acadia Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Leave a Reply