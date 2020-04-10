0x 24 Hour Volume Reaches $27.45 Million (ZRX)

0x (CURRENCY:ZRX) traded 10% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. One 0x token can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00002455 BTC on major exchanges including OTCBTC, Independent Reserve, Gate.io and Cobinhood. 0x has a total market cap of $110.55 million and $27.45 million worth of 0x was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, 0x has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get 0x alerts:

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded up 390.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014494 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $187.61 or 0.02714917 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.95 or 0.00201839 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00053289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00048585 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000705 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000183 BTC.

About 0x

0x launched on August 15th, 2017. 0x’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 651,704,448 tokens. The Reddit community for 0x is /r/0xProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0x’s official Twitter account is @0xproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. 0x’s official website is 0xproject.com.

0x Token Trading

0x can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Hotbit, Kucoin, Gate.io, Coinone, ZB.COM, OKEx, BitMart, Radar Relay, Crex24, Ethfinex, Liqui, Bilaxy, DDEX, Fatbtc, Bithumb, Upbit, Cobinhood, Stellar Decentralized Exchange, Zebpay, Poloniex, Tokenomy, ABCC, Iquant, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Koinex, WazirX, IDEX, AirSwap, Bitbns, Gatecoin, CoinTiger, Bittrex, GOPAX, Vebitcoin, Mercatox, C2CX, Huobi, Binance, Independent Reserve, DigiFinex, Livecoin, FCoin, OTCBTC and BitBay. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0x directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0x should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0x using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 0x Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 0x and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.