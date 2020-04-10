0xBitcoin Market Capitalization Hits $597,225.35 (0xBTC)

0xBitcoin (CURRENCY:0xBTC) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 10th. 0xBitcoin has a total market cap of $597,225.35 and $812,282.00 worth of 0xBitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 0xBitcoin token can now be purchased for $0.10 or 0.00001509 BTC on major exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit and Mercatox. In the last week, 0xBitcoin has traded 18.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00052934 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000722 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $327.85 or 0.04753093 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00066428 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00036897 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014483 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010067 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003425 BTC.

0xBitcoin Profile

0xBitcoin (CRYPTO:0xBTC) is a token. It was first traded on February 7th, 2018. 0xBitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,984 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,736,550 tokens. The Reddit community for 0xBitcoin is /r/0xbitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. 0xBitcoin’s official Twitter account is @0xbitcoin_ERC20. 0xBitcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@0xBitcoin. The official website for 0xBitcoin is 0xbitcoin.org.

0xBitcoin Token Trading

0xBitcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, IDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 0xBitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade 0xBitcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 0xBitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

