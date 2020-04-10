1irstcoin (FST) Trading 30% Higher Over Last Week

1irstcoin (CURRENCY:FST) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 10th. One 1irstcoin token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00008726 BTC on exchanges including Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. 1irstcoin has a market capitalization of $20.96 million and approximately $40,787.00 worth of 1irstcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, 1irstcoin has traded 30% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About 1irstcoin

FST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 29th, 2013. 1irstcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 34,855,187 tokens. 1irstcoin’s official Twitter account is @fast_coin. The official website for 1irstcoin is 1irstcoin.com.

Buying and Selling 1irstcoin

1irstcoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Token Store, Instant Bitex and Crex24. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1irstcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1irstcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase 1irstcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

