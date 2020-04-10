242,743 Shares in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) Acquired by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. acquired a new position in Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc (NASDAQ:SONA) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 242,743 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,389,000. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. owned 1.00% of Southern National Banc. of Virginia as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $2,861,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 76.5% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 3,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Southern National Banc. of Virginia by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 14,575 shares of the bank’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 1,898 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern National Banc. of Virginia news, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.90 per share, for a total transaction of $54,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Dennis J. Zember, Jr. purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.09 per share, for a total transaction of $226,350.00. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 72,584 shares of company stock worth $758,213. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SONA opened at $10.45 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $215.74 million, a P/E ratio of 7.68 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc has a 12-month low of $7.88 and a 12-month high of $16.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.77.

Southern National Banc. of Virginia (NASDAQ:SONA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $24.03 million for the quarter. Southern National Banc. of Virginia had a return on equity of 9.87% and a net margin of 24.92%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Southern National Banc. of Virginia, Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SONA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. ValuEngine lowered Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub cut Southern National Banc. of Virginia from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

About Southern National Banc. of Virginia

Southern National Bancorp of Virginia, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sonabank that provides commercial banking services to middle market corporate clients and retail clients in the United States. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, commercial checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

