Acropolis Investment Management LLC Acquires 51,817 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 65.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 130,676 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 51,817 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.5% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHF. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 59,016,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,984,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,145 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 43,118,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,450,082,000 after acquiring an additional 3,010,089 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 61,061,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,001,607 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,411,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,159,692 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,698,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,061,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818,237 shares during the period.

SCHF stock traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.86. The company had a trading volume of 9,992,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,453,626. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $21.90 and a 1 year high of $34.12. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $27.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.68.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

