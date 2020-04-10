Acropolis Investment Management LLC Grows Position in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:SCZ) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,983 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,183 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned 0.08% of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF worth $5,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCZ. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 1,191.9% during the 1st quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 790,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,441,000 after buying an additional 729,367 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 152.6% during the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 76,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,434,000 after buying an additional 46,272 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 136,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,132,000 after buying an additional 17,315 shares during the period. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF by 39.1% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 247,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,077,000 after buying an additional 69,400 shares during the period.

NASDAQ SCZ traded up $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $47.24. The stock had a trading volume of 2,682,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,363,046. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.41 and its 200 day moving average is $57.42. iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $37.73 and a twelve month high of $62.85.

iShares MSCI EAFE Small-Cap ETF Profile

