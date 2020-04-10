Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $1.21 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 10.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IWF. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 66,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,751,000 after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 642,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $112,943,000 after purchasing an additional 21,957 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,829 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,800,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $115,063,000. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $3,762,000.

Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $1.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $160.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,232,652 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,380,347. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $159.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.86. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.4254 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

