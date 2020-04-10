Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $11.48 Million Holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 121.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 96,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,072 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.8% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $11,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 584,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,317,000 after purchasing an additional 34,624 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 33.4% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 3,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 491.0% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,263,000 after purchasing an additional 23,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $785,000.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VV stock traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $127.99. 670,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,410. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $156.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.27.

About Vanguard Large-Cap ETF

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.