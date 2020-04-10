Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $14.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 57.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 293,012 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,413 shares during the period. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF accounts for 2.3% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 27,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 21,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 4,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded up $1.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.83. The company had a trading volume of 54,618,641 shares. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.12. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

