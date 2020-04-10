Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWM. CXI Advisors acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20,300.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the last quarter.

IWM traded up $5.65 during trading on Friday, reaching $123.72. 67,843,792 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,244,074. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $95.69 and a fifty-two week high of $170.56. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.4199 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

