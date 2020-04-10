Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 340,262 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 19,710 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF comprises 3.7% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Real Estate ETF worth $23,767,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VNQ. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Retirement Network bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $46,000.

VNQ traded up $4.19 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.91. 13,836,767 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,528,078. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $55.58 and a one year high of $99.72. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.79.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

