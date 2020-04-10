Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $32.84 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 20.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 585,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 99,820 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 5.1% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF worth $32,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UMA Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $4,244,000. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 442,568 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,450,000 after buying an additional 109,390 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 789,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,378,000 after buying an additional 29,498 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 70,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,456,000 after buying an additional 18,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SWS Partners raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 29,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,377,000 after buying an additional 2,533 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $3.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $61.02. 9,639,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,856,479. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.74 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $47.52 and a 12 month high of $85.92.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.2519 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

