Acropolis Investment Management LLC Has $63.54 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 6.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,905,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,168 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 9.9% of Acropolis Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Acropolis Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $63,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VEA. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 7,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 13,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $587,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA traded up $0.73 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,833,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,274,639. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $28.46 and a 52 week high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.18.

